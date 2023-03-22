StockNews.com Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.