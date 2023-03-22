StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

