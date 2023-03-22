StockNews.com Lowers Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

