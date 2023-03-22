StockNews.com Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $556.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.78 and its 200-day moving average is $545.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

