STP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.15 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. STP has a market cap of $87.87 million and $4.15 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

