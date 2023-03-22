Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $14.95. Stratasys shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 62,427 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.