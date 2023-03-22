Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $14.95. Stratasys shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 62,427 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

