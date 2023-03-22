Strategic Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 11.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,871 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSG stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.