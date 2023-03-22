Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.58. Subaru shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 45,256 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Subaru Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Subaru by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Articles

