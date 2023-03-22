Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.58. Subaru shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 45,256 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.
