Substratum Market Cap Reaches $138,997.05 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $138,997.05 and approximately $9.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00200006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.27 or 1.00030039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048381 USD and is up 33.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

