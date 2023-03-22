Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.