Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 360.42% from the stock’s current price.
Superdry Trading Up 0.6 %
SDRY stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.60 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 949,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.38. The stock has a market cap of £89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26.
Superdry Company Profile
