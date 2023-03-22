Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 360.42% from the stock’s current price.

Superdry Trading Up 0.6 %

SDRY stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.60 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 949,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.38. The stock has a market cap of £89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

