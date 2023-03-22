Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.