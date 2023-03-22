sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.77 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and $2.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00357883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.65 or 0.26012219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010159 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,809,647 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

