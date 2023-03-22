Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.