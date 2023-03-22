Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
