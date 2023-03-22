T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

