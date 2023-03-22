Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TSM traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 3,953,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

