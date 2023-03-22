Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.51

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 304918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

