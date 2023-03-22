Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich Sells 48,000 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 403,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

