TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.35. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 5,115 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
