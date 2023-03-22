Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 418,299 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,197,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

Tellurian Trading Down 7.0 %

TELL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,645. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $602.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELL. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.