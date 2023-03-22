TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.94 and traded as low as C$26.79. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 2,023,474 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.91.

TELUS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

