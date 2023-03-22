The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.49. 145,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.