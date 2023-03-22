The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.96

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.20. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 71,718 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
