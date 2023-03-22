The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.96

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.20. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 71,718 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 153,757 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

