The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,370. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

