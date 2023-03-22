The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $9,279,840 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

