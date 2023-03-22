The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 818,757 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 893,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

