The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Toro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,529 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

