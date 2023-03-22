The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $22,069,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 592.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

