The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $108,444.19 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69.

On Thursday, January 12th, Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,751,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,054,000 after purchasing an additional 828,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

