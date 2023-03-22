Theta Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.85 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a market cap of $996.13 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

