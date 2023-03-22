Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The company has a market cap of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

