Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.74

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.