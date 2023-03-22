Tomago Collins Sells 1,545 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9 %

RSG traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

