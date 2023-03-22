TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.65. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

TOR Minerals International Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

