TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 301,417 shares.The stock last traded at $35.31 and had previously closed at $35.19.

Separately, Danske cut TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.891 per share. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.95%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 62.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TORM by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TORM by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

