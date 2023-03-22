Traders Buy Large Volume of Ares Management Put Options (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the average volume of 1,666 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at $34,538,900.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

