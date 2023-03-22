Traxx Price Hits $0.0291 on Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $399,383.46 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Traxx has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

