Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.06

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.06 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($0.99). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 77,015 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of £32.96 million, a P/E ratio of 759.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

