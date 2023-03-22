Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 73,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

