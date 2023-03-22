trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52. 40,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 414,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

