Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,693 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. 20,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
