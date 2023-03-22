Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

CRWD stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

