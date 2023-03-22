Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

