Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,749 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 355,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,090 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 140,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

