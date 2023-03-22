Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 1,092,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

