Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of RFG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.11 and a twelve month high of $213.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

