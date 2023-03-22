Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,958. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

