U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading 1.4% Higher

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.20. 20,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 9,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.43% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

