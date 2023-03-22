Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jodi J. Caro Sells 4,500 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,210. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

