Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.7 %

Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Umpqua by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

